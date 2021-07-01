EU needs breakthrough on enlargement, Slovenia PM Jansa says
Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa called on the European Union on Thursday to reach an agreement over the enlargement of the 27-nation bloc.
If the EU did not expand, then others would do so, Jansa said after a meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brdo to mark the start of Slovenia's six-month presidency of the bloc.
