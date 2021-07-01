Left Menu

Panelists vow comprehensive probe of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:30 IST
U.S. lawmakers tapped to serve on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday vowed to release a comprehensive report of their findings, citing their oath to the U.S. Constitution.

Representative Benny Thompson, the head of the Homeland Security panel who will lead the new U.S. House of Representatives select panel, said the parameters of the probe have not yet been decided, including possible witnesses, and that no hearing dates have yet been set.

