Cyberspace, social media should be used diligently: NHRC chief

The cyberspace, including social media, should be used diligently said National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson justice (retd) Arun Mishra on Thursday after inaugurating a 15-day online internship programme being hosted by the rights panel.

He encouraged students to find solutions to problems being faced by the people in the country and make the best use of the interactive sessions held by the experts on different aspects of human rights.

Fifty students from across the country are taking part in the online internship programme.

The issues of migrant workers, human trafficking, overcrowding in prisons are some of the problems being faced by the country and require the attention of different stakeholders, the NHRC chairperson noted.

''Social media and cyberspace should be used diligently,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NHRC.

Recently, during his address in an online global meeting of the Human Rights Council (HRC), he had cautioned that freedom in cyberspace should not be misused to subvert constitutional values.

The NHRC, in another statement on Thursday, quoted Mishra as saying that national human rights institutions (NHRIs) of various countries need to play a vital role in ensuring the rights of poor and vulnerable sections of society who are at the receiving end in the time of the global pandemic.

During an online interaction at the annual meeting of the Global Alliance of NHRIs, he also said that the national human rights institutions need to press on their governments to ensure affordable access to healthcare and expeditious vaccination for all.

