U.S. Attorney General imposes moratorium on federal executions
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 04:51 IST
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement.
