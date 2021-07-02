Guj: Two BJP councillors among four booked in bribery case

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of bribery against two BJP councillors, a minor boy and the husband of a woman councillor of the Viramgam municipality in Ahmedabad district, an official said on Friday.

The case has been registered against councillors Ajay Thakor, Anil Patel and councillor Kanchan Thakor's husband Ratilal, while a minor boy has also been named an accused, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a contractor, the ACB laid a trap at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Viramgam town on Thursday and caught Ajay Thakor and a minor boy red-handed while accepting the bribe, he said.

As per a release issued by the ACB, a contractor, who was awarded the work of removing silt from a pond under a state government scheme, claimed that the two councillors and Ratilal Thakor demanded Rs 10,000 each to let him carry out the work.

The contractor first gifted a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 to Anil Patel. However, the trio kept on demanding the remaining sum of Rs 20,000, it was stated. The complainant then approached the ACB with audio clips of his conversations with the accused, following which a trap was laid and two of the accused were detained.

