Two pediatric hospitals coming up along Yamuna Expressway

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-07-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:51 IST
Two pediatric hospitals are coming up near Greater Noida along the Yamuna Expressway as authorities prepare for a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Also, a medical device equipment park is in the offing in the region for which the Centre's approval is pending, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials said.

''Two hospitals dedicated for children are coming up in Yamuna Expressway Authority's Sector 18 and 20 in view of the likelihood of a third wave of the pandemic,'' YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said.

''These hospitals would come up within 10 months,'' Singh informed a group of reporters during an interaction held by Uttar Pradesh Industries Minister Satish Mahana on Thursday.

He said the YEIDA also supported upgradation of the local community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) in their area of work along the Yamuna Expressway, including Jewar, where an international airport is coming up.

These CHCs and PHCs were provided with beds, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ambulances and staff during the deadly second wave of the pandemic, he said.

Singh said a medical device equipment park is also in final stages of approval.

''This park is proposed in a 25 acre area in Sector 28. A proposal for it has been sent to the Centre for approval. Once we get a nod, work would begin on the project immediately,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

