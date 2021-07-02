Left Menu

AP extends special officers rule in mandal parishads, ZPs upto six months

PTI | Vja | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:08 IST
AP extends special officers rule in mandal parishads, ZPs upto six months
  • Country:
  • India

With the election process stuck in court litigation, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued an order extending the special officers rule in the mandal parishads and zilla parishads in the state upto six months.

Though elections to the mandal and zilla parishads were completed on April 8, counting of votes was not taken up due to an order of the High Court.

The High Court posted the case to July 27 for further hearing.

As the elected bodies could not be in place, the government had no option but to extend the rule by special officers and persons-in charge.

''The special officers and persons-in charge will discharge the duties and perform the functions of the Zilla Praja Parishad for a period of six months or till the date of assumption of office of the members and office bearers elected in accordance with due process, whichever is earlier,'' Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said in an order.

The extension would come into force from July 5, he said.

He issued a similar order in respect of mandal parishads as well, which would come into force from July 4.

PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021