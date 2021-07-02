MP: FIR against man for calling his village `Mini Pakistan'

A criminal case has been registered against a 27-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district for allegedly referring to his village as ''Mini Pakistan'' on Facebook, police said on Friday.

Information about the Facebook post had been given by the right-wing organization Bajrang Dal, an officer said.

Apshar Khan, the accused, allegedly termed his village Amirti a ''Mini Pakistan'' and also wrote some offending things which could whip up communal passions, said inspector Onkar Tiwari.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered three days ago under the Information Technology Act, he said.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest him and probe is on, the inspector added.

