UP: Girl abducted, raped in Fatehpur

A girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three youths and thrown into a well in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and a case against the three youths was registered on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satpal Antil said. According to Kalyanpur SHO Keshav Verma, the victim's father did not mention the girl's age in the complaint but she is stated to be around 18. The three accused, on a motorcycle, kidnapped the girl and took her to a forest and after raping her, threw her into a dry well and fled, Verma said, adding that the girl’s family members took her out on Thursday night and brought her to the police station. The SHO said one of the accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. The victim will be sent for a medical examination on Saturday, he added.

