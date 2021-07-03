Left Menu

UP govt forms authority to conduct review before giving sanction of prosecution in ATS' cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 00:17 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an authority to conduct an independent review before giving sanction of prosecution to cases being probed by the state police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

This authority will consist of a retired High Court judge and a retired principal secretary (law) as members, the statement said.

Initially, this authority will be constituted for one year. At the end of the tenure, further review would be done for an extension, it added.

