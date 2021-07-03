Delhi court extends interim protection to Lakha Sidhana, says don't want 'Jail Bharo Andolan'

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest to alleged gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana till July 20, in connection with Republic Day violence case, observing that it did not want 'Jail Bharo Andolan'.

The court said that it did not want to intervene in things where fundamental rights are involved while granting him relief. "We (court) do not want to start Jail Bharo Andolan. These are political issues. If they [protesters] wanted to highlight the issue, are they wrong?" Tis Hazari's Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau said while granting interim relief to Sidhana till next date of hearing, July 20.

The court, which was was hearing Sidhana anticipatory bail plea, directed him to join the investigation. On June 26, Sidhana was granted interim protection from arrest till July 3.

Delhi Police has opposed his anticipatory bail and said that the accused was a gangster who later turned activist. The court asked why is police seeking his custodial interrogation.

Delhi Police replied that his custody is required to recover his phone and found out details of whom he had called for alleged unlawful gatherings in Red Fort on January 26. Police said that he had committed violence and custody is required to unearth the conspiracy.

The court observed that it has already six months passed and police had already filed chargesheet showing the conspiracy and few accused have been given bail too. Advocates Jasdeep Dhillon, Jaspreet Rai, Vir Sandhu, APS Mander, Nitin Kumar, Kapil Madan appeared for Sidhana.

Jaspreet Rai said that Lakha Sidhana has no role in the Red Fort incident and even it is admitted by the police that Lakha never entered Red Fort on January 26, 2021. Jaspreet Rai said that Lakha Sidhana is a farmer and activist.

Delhi Police said that he was a gangster and wants to join politics and he is nowhere related to farming. The police also apprised the court that he is involved in around 20 cases. Earlier, a Delhi Court had last month taken cognisance of chargesheet in connection with a case relating to violence at Red Fort on Republic Day against Deep Sidhu and others and issued summoned against them.

The chargesheet has named Deep Sidhu and others as accused in the case. The first chargesheet was filed before a magistrate in Tis Hazari Court on May 17.

The police have named 16 persons including Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni and Khempreet as accused in the case. Delhi Police has registered a case under various charges dealing with sedition, rioting, violence, attempt to murder and dacoity. Later case was transferred to the crime branch of Delhi police.

Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in this case was later released on bail. Delhi Police had told the Court that there was video evidence to show that Sidhu entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. Delhi Police also told the court that he was at the rampart of the fort where a flag was raised. On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. A total of 43 different cases were registered with the Crime Branch, special cell and local police and over 150 persons were arrested in connection with various cases relating to Republic Day violence. (ANI)

