No police harassment, Maha minister assures transporters on document renewal

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Transport Satej Patil on Saturday said the state government had given domestic goods carriers and public transport buses time till September 30 this year to renew lapsed documents, and assured them they would not be subjected to any kind of police harassment for non-renewal in the meantime.

In a tweet, he said police personnel, through their department heads, have been directed to consider the extension given for renewal while examining documents, adding that such examination must not lead to harassment of the transporters.

His tweet tagged the state DGP and the transport commissioner.

