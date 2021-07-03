Two UKLF militants arrested by police in Manipur

Two militants belonging to the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) were arrested by police along with arms and ammunition from Manipur's Chandel district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police of Kakching, Victoria Yengkhom told PTI that the two militants were arrested from Phaijang village in neighbouring Chandel district by a team of Kakching District Police.

The SP said that the police team also seized one AK-47 rifle with three magazines and 40 live rounds, one 12 bore pump action gun with 4 live rounds and some documents from the possession of the two militants.

The two militants were extorting money from common people and harassing them, she added.

Police have registered a case against the arrested persons at Sugnu Police Station for further investigation and appropriate legal action, the SP further added.

