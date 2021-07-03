Left Menu

Two UKLF militants arrested by police in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:08 IST
Two UKLF militants arrested by police in Manipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two militants belonging to the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) were arrested by police along with arms and ammunition from Manipur's Chandel district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police of Kakching, Victoria Yengkhom told PTI that the two militants were arrested from Phaijang village in neighbouring Chandel district by a team of Kakching District Police.

The SP said that the police team also seized one AK-47 rifle with three magazines and 40 live rounds, one 12 bore pump action gun with 4 live rounds and some documents from the possession of the two militants.

The two militants were extorting money from common people and harassing them, she added.

Police have registered a case against the arrested persons at Sugnu Police Station for further investigation and appropriate legal action, the SP further added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021