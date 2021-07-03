MP: 4 cops, informer held for extorting Rs 60 lakh from UP jewellers

Four policemen and an informer were arrested in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly extorting Rs 60 lakh from jewellers hailing of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The four comprise three personnel from the district police, including one who is currently under suspension, and one from the Railway Protection Force, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

''An informer has also been arrested, while another accused, who used to be the driver of these jewellers, is absconding. The jewellers had kept Rs 30 lakh each in two backpacks while on their way from Jhansi to Delhi by train to purchase ornaments. The accused entered the train near Gwalior on June 16 posing as Rajasthan Crime Branch officials,'' the SP said.

''The accused took the Rs 60 lakh kept in two backpacks near Agra station. After a case was filed with us on Friday, we arrested five persons for cheating and extortion and recovered Rs 27 lakh, while efforts are on to recover rest of the money. The case has been handed over to railway police for further probe,'' he added.

