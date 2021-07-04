Left Menu

Meghalaya Governor writes to Amit Shah, seeks justice over mysterious deaths of 2 Garos in Haryana

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:19 IST
Meghalaya Governor writes to Amit Shah, seeks justice over mysterious deaths of 2 Garos in Haryana
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking justice over the alleged mysterious deaths of two members of a Garo family in Gurugram, an official said.

While Rosy Sangma had earlier this week died under suspicious circumstances in a private hospital in Gurugram, her nephew Samuel Sangma was found hanging in a room a few days later.

Both of them hailed from Dimapur in Nagaland.

''The Governor of Meghalaya has taken cognizance of media reports and outrage over the unnatural deaths of both the individuals of North East and has taken note of the petition addressed to him on the matter,'' a Raj Bhavan official said in a statement.

The governor, who is travelling to New Delhi on Sunday, would take up the matter with the authorities concerned for a free, fair, and expeditious investigation into the matter and ensure justice for the deceased, the statement said.

