Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly extends deadline for Joint Committee on Shakti Bill

The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday extended deadline for the Joint Committee on Shakti Bill till the last day of the next Assembly session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 12:37 IST
Maharashtra Assembly extends deadline for Joint Committee on Shakti Bill
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday extended deadline for the Joint Committee on Shakti Bill till the last day of the next Assembly session. The committee is preparing the final draft of the Shakti Bill and it has 21 members from all parties -14 members from the Lower House and seven from the Upper House.

In January, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is also the Chairman of Joint Committee of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council, had invited suggestions and amendments to Shakti Bills from the general public. Last year on December 14, the Maharashtra government tabled the Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state.

Notably, the Shakti Bill was drafted on lines of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act. The Bill was introduced on the first day of the two-day special Assembly Session called to pass the law pertaining to the safety of women and children. The Disha Act 2019, allows stringent punishment for crimes committed against women and enables the death penalty for rape and reduces the judgment period in such cases to 21 working days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021