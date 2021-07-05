Left Menu

UP: Teen girl kidnapped, rescued by police a day later

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:48 IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man and later rescued from Sikandarpur area here, police said on Monday.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped from a locality of Sikandarpur town under Sikandarpur police station area on Saturday evening, said Rajesh Kumar Singh, the station in-charge.

A case was registered against one Noman Khan under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage) based on a complaint lodged by the girl's brother on Sunday.

With inputs from an informer, police rescued the teenager.

The accused was later arrested in the town on Monday, Singh said, adding that the girl will be sent for a medical examination and her statement recorded in the court afterwards.

Necessary legal action will be taken on the basis of the girl's statement and medical report, Singh added.

