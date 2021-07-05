Left Menu

France, Germany and China call on negotiators to seize opportunity in Iran talks

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:23 IST
The leaders of France, Germany and China, after a three-way video call on Monday, called on all parties involved in the Iran nuclear talks to seize a window of opportunity for an agreement, a French presidency source said on Monday.

The source said that French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping had spoken for more than an hour.

