Maha: Woman, son dead after consuming poison, 2 critical

A 30-year-old woman and her two minor sons as well as a teen allegedly consumed poison in Buldhana in Maharashtra, leading to the death of the woman and one of her children, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Tembhi village on Sunday night and a probe was on to find out why they took this extreme step, an official said.

''Vrushali Tayade, her 12-year-old son Vaibhav, 6-year-old son Anubhav and Ganesh Nimbole (17) consumed poison in her home. Vrushali and Anubhav died, while Vaibhav and Ganesh are in critical condition,'' he said.

