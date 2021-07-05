Left Menu

Maha: Woman, son dead after consuming poison, 2 critical

The incident took place in Tembhi village on Sunday night and a probe was on to find out why they took this extreme step, an official said.Vrushali Tayade, her 12-year-old son Vaibhav, 6-year-old son Anubhav and Ganesh Nimbole 17 consumed poison in her home.

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:54 IST
Maha: Woman, son dead after consuming poison, 2 critical
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman and her two minor sons as well as a teen allegedly consumed poison in Buldhana in Maharashtra, leading to the death of the woman and one of her children, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Tembhi village on Sunday night and a probe was on to find out why they took this extreme step, an official said.

''Vrushali Tayade, her 12-year-old son Vaibhav, 6-year-old son Anubhav and Ganesh Nimbole (17) consumed poison in her home. Vrushali and Anubhav died, while Vaibhav and Ganesh are in critical condition,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021