Maha: 4 loot gold, cash totaling Rs 23 lakh from Nagpur shop

Four people allegedly looted gold and cash totaling Rs 23 lakh from a jewellery shop in Jaripatka area of Nagpur on Monday afternoon, police said.

Two men wearing masks first came into the shop to make inquiries about gold purchase, while one more person entered soon after when the owner Ashish Nawre was busy showing some jewellery pieces, a Jaripatka police station official said.

Advertisement

''They pulled down the shutter of the shop at gunpoint, gagged and assaulted Nawre, and made away with 700 grams of gold and 100 grams of silver,cumulatively worth Rs 19 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh cash. Efforts were on two nab the four who fled in two motorcycles,'' he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)