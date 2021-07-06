Left Menu

Congo appoints IMF veteran Kabedi-Mbuyi to lead central bank

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed Malangu Kabedi-Mbuyi, a longtime International Monetary Fund (IMF) official, as governor of the central bank, according to a presidential decree. Mutombo was appointed to lead Congo's insurance regulator. She will be responsible for overseeing measures to reinforce the central bank's autonomy under an agreement reached with the IMF in May as part of a three-year, $1.5 billion loan deal.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 06-07-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 01:54 IST
Congo appoints IMF veteran Kabedi-Mbuyi to lead central bank
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed Malangu Kabedi-Mbuyi, a longtime International Monetary Fund (IMF) official, as governor of the central bank, according to a presidential decree. Kabedi-Mbuyi, who will be the bank's first female governor, will replace Deogratias Mutombo, who has led the bank since 2013. Mutombo was appointed to lead Congo's insurance regulator.

She will be responsible for overseeing measures to reinforce the central bank's autonomy under an agreement reached with the IMF in May as part of a three-year, $1.5 billion loan deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

 Australia
4
ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021