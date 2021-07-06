Singapore ups bail of alleged billion-dollar fraudster over escape fears

A Singapore court has tightened bail conditions for a businessman accused of involvement in a bogus, billion-dollar nickel trading scheme after the prosecution said plans were afoot to help him flee the country.

Ng Yu Zhi, a former managing director of trading companies Envy Global Trading (EGT) and an inactive firm, Envy Asset Management, has been implicated by authorities in a fraudulent scheme that raised at least S$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) from investors. The prosecution said police had uncovered a plot involving at least three people to help Ng escape the city-state by land or sea, although the investigations did not show the extent of Ng's involvement.

Advertisement

Ng's bail was increased to S$4 million from the previous S$1.5 million, according to court proceedings on Monday. Ng's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ng, 34, who was removed as managing director of EGT, faces 31 charges related to the scheme, about which he has made no public comment.

KPMG, the court-appointed interim judicial manager for Ng's companies, estimates his monthly personal expenditure was about S$2 million, including on private jet travel, nightclubs, alcohol, luxury cars, and gifts for close associates. KPMG's July 2 report distributed to investors estimated net outflows of about S$475 million to Ng from his Envy Group of companies.

That compared with net inflows of S$841.5 million from investors, some of which were used to pay employees, referral fees, and other expenses, according to KPMG. ($1 = 1.3431 Singapore dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)