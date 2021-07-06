Left Menu

One injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport, homeless man sought - police

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:26 IST
One injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport, homeless man sought - police
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

Police are searching for a homeless man who injured one person with a knife outside Dusseldorf airport on Tuesday and then fled the scene, police said.

Surveillance footage showed two men walking toward an airport parking lot at 12.16 pm local time (1016 GMT), at which point the attack happened, a spokeswoman for federal police said. A spokesman for Dusseldorf police said separately: "The incident involves a homeless person in the parking area."

The victim of the stabbing is being taken to hospital, the federal police spokeswoman said, confirming a report by German magazine Focus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021