Police probing terror links of 2 held for selling cars stolen from Delhi in Kashmir

Days after two men were arrested from central Delhi in connection with stealing cars here and selling them in Kashmir, police on Tuesday said some suspicious photos found have been found on the phone of one of the accused and they are probing if they had links with any terror groups.

The accused have been identified as Showket Ahmad Malla (25), a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mohammad Juber (22), a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, according to police.

Some suspicious photos were found on Malla's phone. However, he is not seen in those photos, the police said.

A senior police officer said they are probing to whom these stolen vehicles were being delivered in Kashmir.

Intelligence agencies and Kashmir police have interrogated the accused persons. A team of the Delhi Police will go to Sopore in Baramulla to ascertain whether these vehicles were being delivered to terrorist groups, the police said.

Malla used to come to Delhi from Sopore via flights and drive back in cars to Kashmir, they said.

He also has some burn injuries on his hands and it is being ascertained how he got them, they added.

Earlier, police had said the accused have sold more than 100 stolen vehicles in Kashmir since 2015.

Malla used to take delivery of the stolen cars from one Juber and one Rinku alias Noor Mohammad, they had said.

