Will try to resolve issues as Karnataka Governor within constitutional limits, says Thawarchand Gehlot

Thawarchand Gehlot, who was on Tuesday appointed Karnataka Governor said that he will try to resolve issues within constitutional limits and through discussions. Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said he will submit his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment tomorrow.

"President Kovind and PM Modi have shown faith in me and have appointed me as Karnataka Governor. I'll live up to their expectation and do my job faithfully. I'll try to resolve the issues within constitutional limits and with discussions," Gehlot told ANI. "I will be submitting my resignation from all three positions including Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment tomorrow in person," he said.

Gehlot, who served as the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, had also been the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019. Apart from Gehlot, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed three new governors. Hari Babu Kambhampati, the former Lok Sabha member from Vishakhapatnam, has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram. Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, BJP leader from Gujarat, has been appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh and Goa minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will take over as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from this PS Sreedharan Pillai, the current Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred to Goa. Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred to Tripura, and the current Governor of the northeastern state Ramesh Bais will serve as Jharkhand Governor. Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya transferred and appointed as the Governor of Haryana. The appointments come ahead of an expected Union Cabinet reshuffle this week.

The buzz intensified after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital. (ANI)

