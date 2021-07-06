Mumbai: 4 held for vandalising Prahar Janshkati Party's office; assaulting one

Four people have been arrested for allegedly vandalising the office of the Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) in Malwani here and assaulting a party worker, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the attack was a result of an old rivalry and was not politically motivated.

The police have arrested Kabir Mulla, Sadik Sheikh, Faisal Qureshi and Afzal Qureshi, and are on the lookout for two more accused who vandalised the office and assaulted party worker Irfan Sheikh on Monday evening, an official said. Sheikh was to inaugurate the PJP's new office in Malwani and minister Bacchu Kadu was to come for the inauguration, the official said. However, the accused entered the office before the inauguration, ransacked the premises and assaulted Sheikh, he said.

An FIR was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, and four of the accused were arrested, the official said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the attack was the fallout of an old rivalry and was not a political dispute, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)