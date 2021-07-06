Left Menu

Estonia decries detention of diplomat in Russia

Estonia accused Russia on Tuesday of detaining one of its diplomats after a "set-up" designed to make him look like a spy, saying the incident showed Russia was choosing confrontation in its relations with Europe. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained St Petersburg-based diplomat Mart Latte after he was "caught red handed" receiving confidential information from a Russian citizen.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:45 IST
Estonia decries detention of diplomat in Russia

Estonia accused Russia on Tuesday of detaining one of its diplomats after a "set-up" designed to make him look like a spy, saying the incident showed Russia was choosing confrontation in its relations with Europe.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained St Petersburg-based diplomat Mart Latte after he was "caught red handed" receiving confidential information from a Russian citizen. "This activity is not compatible with the status of a diplomatic official, and its nature is clearly hostile to the Russian Federation," the FSB said in a statement. "Measures in accordance with the norms of international law will be applied to the foreign diplomat."

Russia's relations with European countries have been hurt in recent months by a number of spying accusations against Russian diplomats in Europe. Italy, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Romania are among EU countries with which Moscow has exchanged tit-for-tat expulsions. Aari Lemmik, a spokesperson for Estonia's foreign ministry, said Latte had been held by the FSB for an hour and a half after leaving a working meeting at St Petersburg State University.

"This accusation that he was in possession of classified documents is completely groundless. This is a provocation. The whole incident was a set-up," she said. "We think it's another example that Russia has chosen confrontation instead of turning around the negative trend in relations with EU states member states."

In April, Russia's embassy in Estonia called the expulsion of one of its diplomats by Tallinn an unfriendly and groundless move against Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021