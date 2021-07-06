Two Nigerians arrested with cocaine worth Rs 35.70 lakh

Police have arrested two Nigerians and seized cocaine worth Rs 35.70 lakh from their possession here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Monday by the police of the Mira Bhayandar-​Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate, which consists of parts of Thane and Palghar districts, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mahesh Patil said the police laid a trap acting on a tip-off that some persons were coming to a residential locality at Hatkesh in the Kashimira area for a drug-related deal.

The police arrested two persons, both citizens of Nigeria, and seized from them a total of 238 gms of cocaine which they had come to sell, he said.

An offence under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at the Kashimira police station, the official said.

The police were trying to find out the source of the seized drug and to whom it was to be sold, he added. PTI COR RSY RSY

