Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM allocates portfolios, keeps Home, Finance with himself

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers but has kept crucial ministries like Home and Finance and 13 other departments with himself.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:17 IST
Uttarakhand CM allocates portfolios, keeps Home, Finance with himself
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in cabinet meeting on June 5 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers but has kept crucial ministries like Home and Finance and 13 other departments with himself. Satpal Maharaj has been allocated Irrigation, Culture and six other departments; Harak Singh Rawat got Forest and Ayush and five other departments; Bansidhar Bhagat was handed the responsibility of Urban Development, Information and Science Technology and three other departments.

Yashpal Arya will take over Transport, Social Welfare, Excise and three other departments; Bishan Singh was allocated Drinking Water and three other departments; Subodh Uniyal will handle Agriculture and six other departments; Arvind Pandey got Sports, Youth Welfare and four other departments. Ganesh Joshi has been allocated Sainik Welfare, Small, Medium Enterprises, and two others departments; Dhan Singh Rawat will take over Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Higher Education, and three other departments; Rekha Arya will handle Women Empowerment and Child Development and three departments; and Yatishwaranand will take charge of Village Development and three other departments.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand, here on Sunday, a day after being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party. Along with Dhami, 11 BJP legislators also took oath as the state cabinet ministers at the ceremony.

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021