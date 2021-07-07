Biden says ransomware attack caused 'minimal damage' to U.S. companies

President Joe Biden said the ransomware attack centered on the information technology firm Kaseya has caused only "minimal damage" to the targeted U.S. businesses.

"It appears to have caused minimal damage to U.S. businesses, but we're still gathering information," Biden told reporters following a briefing from advisers on Tuesday morning.

