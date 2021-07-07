HC orders CBI to form special team to probe 2006 murder case

Kochi, July 7 (PTI): Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered further investigations by the CBI into a case of murder that took place in 2006 and directed the probe agency to form a special team in that regard.

Muhammad Fasal was murdered at Thalassery on October 22, 2006.

The case was initially investigated into by the State Crime Branch before it was handed over to the CBI following the direction of the High Court on a plea by Fasal's widow.

Today's direction from Justice Ashok Menon came while considering a plea from Fasal's brother Abdul Sathar.

The court directed the CBI to set up the special team after a former worker of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) Subheesh revealed the Sangh workers were behind the murder.

The agency has arrested eight people of whom two were CPI (M) leaders Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrashekharan who, the it said, were the masterminds.

The first accused in the case was Kodi Suni, a convict in the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T P Chandrashekharan.

