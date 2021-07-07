Left Menu

Turkey mulls possible visit of Lithuanian delegation on migration - sources

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-07-2021 21:45 IST
Turkey mulls possible visit of Lithuanian delegation on migration - sources
Turkey is considering agreeing to a visit by a Lithuanian delegation in the coming weeks to hold talks on migration and countering human trafficking, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Wednesday, after Lithuania accused Belarus of flying in migrants to send to the European Union.

Lithuania on Wednesday also said it would build a barrier on its border and deploy troops to prevent the migrants being flown in from abroad crossing illegally into its territory. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said a large number of the migrants had come from Turkey.

"A delegation from Lithuania coming to our country in the coming weeks to discuss migration management and the battle with human trafficking is being evaluated," the sources said, without elaborating.

