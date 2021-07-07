Left Menu

18-year-old man sets himself afire on road, dies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, July 7 (PTI): A 18-year-old man allegedly died by suicide here on Wednesday, police said.

He set himself ablaze on a road, the police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, they said.

Police said they identified him as a person from the town of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh with the help an aadhaar card they found in his bag.

They said they contacted his mother who reportedly expressed shock to learn that he was in Hyderabad, the official said.

''It was a case of suicide. No note was found and the reason for the extreme step was not clear,'' the official said adding that a case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

