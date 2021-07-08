U.S. ready to help Haiti after assassination - State Department

The United States is standing ready to provide any assistance Haiti might need after the assassination of its president, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

Speaking a regular news conference, department spokesman Ned Price said the United States urged Haitian authorities to bring those responsible to justice and said reports that the attackers were U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents were "absolutely false."

