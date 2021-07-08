Turkey, U.S. defence chiefs hold 'constructive and positive' meeting on Kabul airport
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday had a "constructive and positive meeting" to discuss a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Turkish defence ministry said. Ankara has offered to run and guard the airport after NATO's withdrawal, and has been in talks with allies, namely the United States, on financial, political and logistical support.
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday had a "constructive and positive meeting" to discuss a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Turkish defence ministry said.
Ankara has offered to run and guard the airport after NATO's withdrawal, and has been in talks with allies, namely the United States, on financial, political and logistical support. Security of the airport is key for the operations of diplomatic missions out of Afghanistan after the withdrawal. The Pentagon said in a statement that Austin and Akar discussed the drawdown of the U.S. forces from Afghanistan and both "reasserted the importance of adequate security" at the airport. It said the two agreed to speak again in the near future.
The talks would continue on Thursday, the Turkish statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Hulusi Akar
- Kabul
- Turkey
- NATO
- Turkish
- U.S.
- Ankara
- United States
- Afghanistan
- Lloyd Austin
- Austin
- Akar
ALSO READ
India pushing for comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan amid reports of its contact withTaliban
White House says no increased violence against U.S. troops in Afghanistan
Turkey says it will not send more troops to Afghanistan for airport security
Turkey says it will not send more troops to Afghanistan for airport security-state media
130 Taliban terrorists surrender in western Afghanistan