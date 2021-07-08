Rocket attack targets U.S. embassy inside Baghdad's Green Zone -Iraqi security sources
Two rockets were fired at the U.S. embassy inside Baghdad's Greene Zone early on Thursday, Iraqi security sources told Reuters.
The embassy's anti-rocket system diverted one of the rockets, said one of the sources - a security official whose office is inside the Green Zone. The second rocket fell near the zone's perimeter, security officials said.
Sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, the sources said.
