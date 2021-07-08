Left Menu

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav meets BJP chief JP Nadda

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, met BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday, before taking charge as the Union Minister.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:53 IST
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav meets BJP National President JP Nadda. . Image Credit: ANI
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav was on Wednesday sworn in as Union Minister as part of the first Cabinet expansion of the second term of Prime Miniter Narendra Modi-led Central government.

52-year-old Yadav is a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan and is serving his second term. He is known for his leadership across many Parliamentary Committees. Prior to beginning his political career, he was an Advocate in the Supreme Court and also served as Government Counsel.

From 2000-2009, Yadav was General Secretary, All India Lawyers Organisation (Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad) and National Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party in 2010. He attended many conferences on various legal topics both at the national and international level. He became National General Secretary, BJP in 2014; Prabhari (in-charge), Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra State Election Management Department, BJP and was Member, Joint Parliamentary Committee on Security in Parliament Complex. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

