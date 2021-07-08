EU could discuss joint recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with Russia -TASS

The European Union has proposed to Russia that they discuss the potential joint recognition of their COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the TASS news agency cited the bloc's ambassador to Moscow as saying on Thursday.

Russia has approved four vaccines, none of which have been approved by the European Union. Moscow has not approved any foreign vaccines for use. EU ambassador Markus Ederer said the EU has digital certificates allowing its citizens to travel freely within the bloc, as well as a law that envisages the possibility of recognizing other similar certificates.

"In that spirit, we have approached the Russian Ministry of Health and proposed discussing whether Russia would be interested in such a process," he was quoted as saying.

