NALSA to organise second 'National Lok Adalat' of the year on July 10

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) will organise the second 'National Lok Adalat' of the year on July 10.

Two more 'National Lok Adalats' will be organised on September 11 and December 11 this year, according to a release by NALSA.

Advertisement

''The National Lok Adalat will be held on July 10 in 33 SLSAs (State Legal Services Authorities)/HCLSCs (High Court Legal Services Committees). Kerala has preponed the National Lok Adalat to July 9.

''In addition, three SLSAs have postponed the National Lok Adalat: Maharashtra which will hold the National Lok Adalat on August 1, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on July 18, and Karnataka on August 14,'' the release said.

The SLSAs and HCLSCs have also been asked to observe COVID-19 protocol in the states and Union Territories.

''In the wake of the pandemic, the upcoming National Lok Adalat will be organised through virtual and hybrid mode after observance of the Covid protocols of respective states,'' the release said.

NALSA has instructed the SLSAs/HCLSCs to follow certain directions for the upcoming 'National Lok Adalat', including identifying a suitable number of cases wherein an element of settlement is prevalent, to be taken up in the National Lok Adalat.

SLSAs and HCLSCs have also been asked to issue notices to parties at the earliest through e-services or physically, whichever is possible, for the 'National Lok Adalat'.

They have also been asked to have meetings with all the stakeholders concerned, including members of the Bar, representatives of insurance companies, representatives of banks and financial institutions, among others.

''In order to have maximum settlement between the parties in cases like MACT, matrimonial, cheque bounce cases under NI Act, labour disputes, PUS and other civil cases, it is advised to conduct pre-Lok Adalat sittings or pre-counselling sessions well before the 'National Lok Adalat' so that the parties may get one or more chances for entering into dialogue with opposition parties to get the maximum number of settlements,'' the release said.

If the parties arrive at a settlement through pre-Lok Adalat sittings and pre-counselling, then the settlement may be recorded at the same time, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)