Kerala Women's Commission kicks off campaign against dowry

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:55 IST
The Kerala Women's Commission on Thursday launched a campaign to create awareness among public against the practice of dowry.

The commission said it will spread awareness through various mediums such as social media, newspapers, radio, and others.

Meanwhile, the panel also submitted its recommendations with regard to the amendments to be made to the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, to the government.

It has observed that the gifts in the form of money, gold or clothes given to either of the spouses at the time of marriage is currently not considered as dowry under the law.

''In the guise of giving gifts during marriage, an implicit exchange of dowryis taking place in Kerala.

However, no case is being charged in this regard.

The Act is invoked only after there is a loss of life.

This also encourages others to engage in such practices,'' the commission said in a release.

Also, a suggestion was made to include a provision asking the parents of the bride to file an affidavit, stating the gifts given to the woman, with the concerned dowry prohibition officer.

It also pointed out that the law was not proactive in taking action againstthe advertisementsencouraging dowry, including those of jewellery shops.

