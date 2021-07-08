DCW chief Maliwal meets Delhi top cop

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 23:12 IST
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal met the newly appointed city police chief Balaji Srivastava on Thursday to discuss the increasing crime rate in the national capital.

Cases of rape and harassment of women in the national capital have increased by around 40 per cent in the first five-and-half months this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, while the total number of heinous crimes has gone down marginally, according to data shared by the police earlier this week.

''Had a very positive meeting with @CpDelhi Shri Balaji Srivastava ji. Discussed several issues related to women safety in Delhi. DCW looks forward towards working closely with Delhi Police in the coming future,'' Maliwal tweeted.

The panel chief said there has been a 40 per cent increase in crimes and stressed there is a need to increase police resources.

''There is a need to fix police accountability and a need to instil fear in the minds of criminals so that crimes stop happening. Till the time prostitution rackets are being run, trafficking of children and rapes are happening, Delhi will continue to be called the rape capital. After this meeting, I felt that a change is possible.

''A few days ago, he had conducted late night raids, carried out inspections, issued notices to SHOs and caught criminals,'' she told reporters after the meeting.

The DCW had issued a notice to police for not taking action in the matter of a now-defunct website allegedly uploading pictures of many Muslim women and putting them on ''auction''.

''It is being said that the police has registered an FIR in the matter today. Whatever was happening was wrong and won't be tolerated. Whoever are those people (behind the act), they should be arrested,'' she added.

