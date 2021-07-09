Global tax reform great step forward for tax justice -German finance minister
The planned global minimum corporate tax is a great step forward for tax justice, Germany's finance minister said on Friday. There was no need for all states to join the deal, Olaf Scholz told German broadcaster ARD in an interview before heading to a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 countries in Venice.
"We are not dependent on all countries to join in."
