Spain is a safe tourism destination, minister says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:33 IST
Spain is a safe destination for tourists even though COVID-19 cases are rising, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Friday, citing its vaccination programme and the number of hospitalised patients being kept under control.

"Governments must not raise alarms," she said in an interview with RNE radio station. "We cannot measure the epidemiological situation only based on cumulated incidence," she said.

Maroto's comments come after French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune advised French people on Thursday to avoid Spain and Portugal for their summer holidays.

