Graded Response Plan to deal with possible third Covid wave passed by DDMA: Kejriwal
A Graded Response Action Plan prepared to deal with a possible third wave of coronavirus was passed in the DDMA meeting on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.A Delhi government panel on managing the possible third wave of Covid has devised a colour-coded mechanism which prescribes a graded response, including the closure of most economic activities at the highest Red level alert.
A 'Graded Response Action Plan' prepared to deal with a possible third wave of coronavirus was passed in the DDMA meeting on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
A Delhi government panel on managing the possible third wave of Covid has devised a color-coded mechanism that prescribes a graded response, including the closure of most economic activities at the highest 'Red' level alert. ''The 'Graded Response Action Plan was passed in the DDMA meeting today. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. In the meeting, there was also a discussion about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
The color codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), the cumulative number of new cases (over a week), and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts.
The graded response will involve restricting economic activities as per the level of alert linked with the severity of the pandemic. Shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all four levels of alerts.
