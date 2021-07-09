Lithuania begins building barrier on border with Belarus to prevent migrants crossing
Lithuania began building a barrier along its border with Belarus on Friday, the army defence chief's spokeswoman said, after accusing Belarusian authorities of flying in migrants from abroad to send illegally into the European Union. The first stretch of barrier will run 500 metres (1,640 feet) in length, measure 1.8 metres (six feet) in height and consist of concertina and barbed wire, spokeswoman Ruta Montvile told Reuters.
- Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuania began building a barrier along its border with Belarus on Friday, the army defense chief's spokeswoman said, after accusing Belarusian authorities of flying in migrants from abroad to send illegally into the European Union.
The first stretch of barrier will run 500 meters (1,640 feet) in length, measure 1.8 meters (six feet) in height and consist of concertina and barbed wire, spokeswoman Ruta Montvile told Reuters. Lithuania, an EU member state, said on Wednesday it would put up the frontier barrier and deploy troops to prevent migrants crossing illegally into its territory. Belarus decided to allow migrants to enter Lithuania in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land on its soil and arrested a dissident blogger who was on board.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Lithuania
- Belarusian
- Minsk
- Belarus
- concertina
- Ryanair
ALSO READ
Lithuania warns against holding EU summit with Russia' Putin
EU sanctions damage lifeline transit of Belarus potash via Lithuania
Lithuania says EU sanctions hit some Belarus potash via its port
Belarus recalls envoy from Brussels after EU sanctions on Minsk
Jailed Belarusian presidential contender tells court he is innocent