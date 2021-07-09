Smuggler arrested on Indo-Nepal border, smack worth Rs 1.22 crore seized

An alleged smuggler was arrested on the India-Nepal border and smack with a value of Rs 1.22 crore in the international market was recovered from his possession, police said on Friday. To check smuggling of narcotics from Nepal, police are running a campaign in collaboration with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar said. In a joint operation conducted by the two forces, Shafiq was arrested with 122 grams smack from the Rupaideha area on Thursday night, he said.

