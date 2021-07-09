Left Menu

French diplomat calls on Puducherry CM

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:44 IST
Puducherry, July 9 (PTI): French Consul General in Puducherry Lise Talbot Barre called on Chief Minister of the Union Territory N Rangasamy here on Friday.

Official sources said it was a courtesy call.

The sources said Deputy Consul General Carole Josse was also present when Barre met the Chief Minister of the former French colony.

