French diplomat calls on Puducherry CM

Puducherry, July 9 (PTI): French Consul General in Puducherry Lise Talbot Barre called on Chief Minister of the Union Territory N Rangasamy here on Friday.

Official sources said it was a courtesy call.

The sources said Deputy Consul General Carole Josse was also present when Barre met the Chief Minister of the former French colony.

