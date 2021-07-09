MP: PWD staffer raided by EOW; property documents, cash, jewellery found

The premises connected with an assistant engineer of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department were raided on Friday and cash, jewellery and properties cumulatively worth several crore rupees were unearthed, a state Economic Offences Wing official said.

The raids were carried out in the houses of Ravindra Singh Kushwaha (56), an assistant engineer attached to the PWD's Gwalior office, in DB City and Naka Chandravani, EOW deputy superintendent of police Satish Chaturvedi said. ''We found Rs 3.5 lakh cash, gold and silver jewellery as well as documents of properties Kushwaha has in Gwalior, Bhopal and other places. The house he has in DB City is worth Rs 2 crore. We have got details of bank accounts as well. His assets are disproportionate to his known sources of income. His income from salary since he joined PWD in 1992 must be around Rs 90 lakh,'' the Deputy SP informed.

The raids, which are being carried out with the permission of the local court after examining complaints against Kushwaha, are continuing and officials are evaluating how much the recoveries are worth, he added.

