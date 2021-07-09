Tennis-Berrettini defeats Hurkacz to reach Wimbledon final
Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4.
The 25-year-old took two hours and 36 minutes to get past the 14th seeded Hurkacz on Centre Court to set up a Sunday final against either world number one Novak Djokovic or 10th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
