U.N. Security Council extends Syria cross-border aid for 12 months

The U.N. Security Council agreed on Friday to extend a cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey after Russia agreed to a compromise in last minute talks with the United States that ensures U.N. aid access to millions of Syrians for 12 months.

The council mandate for the long-running aid operation was due to expire on Saturday.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)