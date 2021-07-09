U.N. Security Council extends Syria cross-border aid for 12 months
The U.N. Security Council agreed on Friday to extend a cross-border aid operation into Syria from Turkey after Russia agreed to a compromise in last minute talks with the United States that ensures U.N. aid access to millions of Syrians for 12 months.
The council mandate for the long-running aid operation was due to expire on Saturday.
